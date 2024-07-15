'Coolest Thing Made In NY' Competition Accepting Nominations

The Business Council of New York State is now accepting nominations for its inaugural “Coolest Thing Made in New York” competition.

"A statewide initiative aimed at spotlighting the innovation, creativity, and manufacturing excellence of businesses across the state," the council said of the contest.

"This exciting competition will provide a platform for manufacturers to showcase their products and highlight the vital role they play in driving New York's economy forward."

The competition is open to all products that are created in New York, even if a company is headquartered elsewhere.

Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, July 21, after which the public can participate in tournament-style rounds of voting to be held throughout the months of August and September.

The winning product will be announced at the Business Council of New York State’s annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Along with bragging rights, its creator will become a featured stop on the organization’s Manufacturing Bus Tour, to be held from Friday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Nearly 419,000 New Yorkers are employed in the manufacturing industry, according to the Business Council.

Its top sector is chemicals, which produces over $15 billion in products. The pharmaceutical and medicine sector has the most job openings.

Learn more about the “Coolest Thing Made in New York” competition on the Business Council of New York State’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.