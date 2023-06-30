Cocaine, Ecstasy, Adderall, Oh My: Drug Dealer From Cohoes Busted Third Time This Year: Police

Albany County resident Phillip Harris, age 46, was arrested near his Cohoes home on Wednesday, June 28, during a multi-agency investigation into his alleged drug activity.

Officers were gearing up to execute a search warrant at Harris’ Remsen Street apartment when they spotted him inside a vehicle two blocks away, according to Cohoes Police.

The driver of the vehicle, Catherina Mayotte, was found to have a suspended driver’s license.

Officers also found Harris in possession of numerous drugs, including 14 amphetamine pills, 25 Adderall pills, 10 suboxone strips, four grams of cocaine, and seven MDMA (ecstasy) pills, according to police.

Harris and Mayotte were arrested without incident.

Police then searched Harris’ home, where they arrested a third suspect, Robert Woodard, who had outstanding warrants for grand larceny and dangerous drugs out of the town of Waterford.

Woodard was turned over to the Waterford Police Department and was additionally charged with two counts of bail jumping.

Harris was charged with seven felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, two with an intent to sell.

Following his arraignment in Albany County Court on Friday, June 30, he was released with an ankle monitoring device.

According to Cohoes Police, Harris’ criminal history includes 20 total arrests, 13 of which are felonies, and five felony convictions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.