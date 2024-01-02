Christmas Shooting: 23-Year-Old Dies Week After Attack At Albany Home

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25 in Albany, at a residence on State Street.

Albany Police said Sky Lemmons-Dixon was found inside with a single gunshot wound to her head.

She spent days at Albany Medical Center Hospital before finally succumbing to her injuries, the department announced Tuesday, Jan. 2.

No suspects have been arrested and police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.