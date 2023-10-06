Overcast 72°

SHARE

Child Welfare Check Uncovers Half Dozen Illegal Guns Inside Selkirk Home, Police Say

A woman is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found a half dozen illegal guns inside her home in the region where children were present. 

Ramona Orr, age 42, is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found several illegal guns inside her Selkirk home Thursday, Oct. 5.
Ramona Orr, age 42, is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found several illegal guns inside her Selkirk home Thursday, Oct. 5. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Albany County resident Ramona Orr, age 42, of the hamlet of Selkirk, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 5, on eight felony charges, according to Bethlehem Police.

Officers were called to Orr’s home at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, when Child Protective Services requested assistance with a welfare check after receiving a report that numerous weapons were inside the house.

After arriving at the property, investigators reportedly uncovered several unregistered and illegal firearms inside Orr’s home. 

Among them were two unregistered AR-15 rifles and non-compliant large capacity magazines, police said.

She is charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Orr was arraigned in Town of Bethlehem Court and released on a $5,000 bond. She is due back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 8. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE