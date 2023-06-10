Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Child Porn: Tip Lands Guilderland Man In Handcuffs On Sex Crimes Charges, Police Say

A 35-year-old man from the region is facing child pornography charges following a tip to law enforcement.

A 35-year-old Guilderland man is facing child pornography charges following a tip to law enforcement.
A 35-year-old Guilderland man is facing child pornography charges following a tip to law enforcement. Photo Credit: flickr/Marco Verch
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Albany County resident Devan Zelezniak, of Guilderland, was arrested Wednesday, June 7, following an investigation by the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

According to police, Zelezniak possessed images “consistent with child sexual exploitation.”

His arrest came after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Zelezniak is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

He was arrested at his home before being arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court. He was later released on his own recognizance. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE