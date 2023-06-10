Child Porn: Tip Lands Guilderland Man In Handcuffs On Sex Crimes Charges, Police Say

Albany County resident Devan Zelezniak, of Guilderland, was arrested Wednesday, June 7, following an investigation by the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

According to police, Zelezniak possessed images “consistent with child sexual exploitation.”

His arrest came after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Zelezniak is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

He was arrested at his home before being arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court. He was later released on his own recognizance.

