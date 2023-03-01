Reporter Jaclyn Cangro Leaving Spectrum News After 6 Years: 'I Hope We've Made A Difference'

A familiar face is leaving Capital Region airwaves.

Spectrum News 1 reporter Jaclyn Cangro is leaving the station after six years, she announced in a Facebook post to viewers on Monday, Feb. 27.

“Some personal news: this is my last week on air," Cangro said. "After six years with Spectrum News 1 Capital Region and a decade in news, I’m onto a new adventure."

A native of Westchester County, Cangro first joined Spectrum News 1 in February 2017, according to her station bio.

Among her most memorable assignments, she said, is working on a documentary about a loophole in state law that allowed private schools to avoid reporting sexual abuse allegations. The loophole was later closed after the documentary aired.

“Thank you so much to everyone who's trusted me with their stories. It's meant the world to me,” she wrote on Facebook. “I hope we've made a difference.”

Though she will no longer be seen on TV, Cangro said she’s planning to stay in the Capital Region and will update viewers on her future plans soon.

“I’ll see you all ‘on the other side,’” she said. “Just with a slight name change (because, married).”

Cangro’s last day at Spectrum News 1 will be Friday, March 3.

