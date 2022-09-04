Contact Us
Business

Recall Issued For Baby Stroller Brand Over 'Fingertip Amputation' Hazard

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
The recalled UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller
The recalled UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

UPPAbaby is recalling one of its jogging strollers over concerns they may pose a significant safety hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

The recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system, and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap.

The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a child's fingertip gets caught in the openings, CPSC said.

Around 14,400 of the strollers were sold at various retailers, including BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids, and Amazon.com from October 2021 through August 2022.

So far, at least one child has suffered a fingertip amputation stemming from the issue, CPSC said. The child was not in the stroller at the time.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels,” CPSC said.

The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

Customers can contact UPPAbaby at 1-844-823-3132 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company's website

