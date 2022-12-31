Contact Us
Popular Mexican Food Chain Known For Burritos, Bowls To Open New Location In Glenmont

Michael Mashburn
Chipotle will open its latest restaurant in Albany County, located in Glenmont at 9 Moriah Road, on Saturday, Dec. 31. Pictured is the steak burrito (top) and a bowl.
Chipotle will open its latest restaurant in Albany County, located in Glenmont at 9 Moriah Road, on Saturday, Dec. 31. Pictured is the steak burrito (top) and a bowl. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Yelp users Jizelle O. & Kalani R.

A popular chain of fast casual Mexican restaurants known for its burritos and bowls is set to open a new location in the region.

Chipotle will open its latest restaurant in Albany County, located in Glenmont at 9 Moriah Road, according to a company job posting

The new location will officially open on Saturday, Dec. 31, with the first five people in line receiving free Chipotle merchandise, WTEN reports

Customers can also take advantage of the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane where digital orders can be picked up without exiting your car.

Named after the Nahuatl name for a smoked and dried jalapeño pepper, Chipotle is best known for its Mission burritos that are made to order in front of the customer.

The Southern California-based restaurant chain also serves up a wide array of chicken, beef, and pork bowls, along with carnitas tacos, salads, quesadillas, and chips and guacamole.

Chipotle has more than 2,000 locations worldwide, including 56 in New York.

The new Glenmont location will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more on its website

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.