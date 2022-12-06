Popular Convenience Store Chain Opening New Location In Colonie

A popular chain of convenience stores is opening a new location in the region.

Stewart’s Shops will open its 40th location in Albany County on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in West Colonie, the company announced.

Located at 2005 Central Avenue, the new store will mark the company’s sixth location in the Colonie area.

“This shop… will offer all your favorite Stewart’s products along with a beer cave and an iced coffee/cold brew beverage bar,” Stewart’s Shops said on its website.

“There’s also plenty of seating, parking, and fuel service with premium non ethanol gas and diesel.”

While customers can check out the new digs on Wednesday, the company will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.

As part of its grand opening celebration, Stewart’s Shops will have several all-day specials, including 99 cent single scoop cones, 99 cent coffee and tea, and 10 cents off fuel, officials said.

Customers can also enter to win a $100 Stewart’s Money Card.

Stewart’s Shops has dozens of locations across New York. Find out more on its website.

