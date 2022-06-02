Popular Anchor/Reporter Leanne DeRosa Leaving WRGB CBS6 Albany

After covering the Capital District for nearly five years, CBS6 reporter and anchor Leanne DeRosa is saying goodbye to TV news.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, June 1, DeRosa said she had accepted another opportunity that fell into her lap and felt right.

“It’s a bittersweet move," DeRosa said. “I’m SO THANKFUL for the opportunity to work at the first TV station in the country, with extremely talented coworkers, and I’m thankful to have met so many great people and tell great stories across the beautiful Capital Region!”

A native of northern New Jersey, DeRosa joined the CBS6 team in August 2017 as the weekday morning reporter, according to her station bio.

She said her most memorable assignment was traveling to Paris Island, South Carolina for three days at Marine Corps Boot Camp, where she got to experience what recruits go through to earn the title “United States Marine.”

Her work on the three-part series was recognized by the New York State Associated Press Association.

DeRosa said she plans on staying in the Capital District and will share more with her followers soon.

Her last day on air at CBS6 will be Sunday, June 5, for the 11 p.m. broadcast.

