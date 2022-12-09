Look Inside: Lake Placid Olympic Center Debuts $104M Renovation Ahead Of FISU Winter Games

Winter sports in New York just got a whole lot cooler now that the Lake Placid Olympic Center has wrapped up a massive $104 million renovation project.

Upgrades to the Essex County facility, which include new retail shops, dining areas, and a fully-updated Lake Placid Olympic Museum, were officially unveiled to the public on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The project was completed with just weeks to spare before the facility hosts the Lake Placid FISU World University Games in January 2023.

More than 1,500 athletes from more than 50 countries and 600 universities are expected at the games, where they will compete in 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

Upgrades to the Olympic Center, which is maintained and operated by the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), include revitalization of the 1980 Herb Brooks and 1932 Jack Shea arenas, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced.

The project also saw the reconstruction of the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval, an upgraded refrigeration plant, and larger, redesigned guest areas.

Inside the new museum, visitors will find one of the world’s largest collections of Winter Olympic memorabilia, complete with interactive displays and experiential learning exhibits.

It also boasts “engaging” displays and artifacts designed to tell Lake Placid’s “rich winter sports history and bold future,” officials said.

"The transformation of the Lake Placid Olympic Center honors the region's rich winter sport history and cements its standing as a global winter sport destination for decades to come," Hochul said in a statement.

"With these renovations now complete, New York is officially ready to welcome athletes and spectators from all over the world to next year's World University Games.

“I look forward to seeing the new arenas, shops, and dining areas in-person next month, and I encourage all New Yorkers to buy their tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime sporting event."

New York State has invested more than $550 million in ORDA’s facilities over the past six years in an effort to make the state more attractive as a global winter sport destination, Hochul’s office said.

The venues are open year-round for events, athlete training, and recreation.

According to the governor’s office, 68.5 million people visited New York last winter, generating more than $16.1 billion in direct visitor spending.

The Olympic Center hosted the Olympic games in 1932 and again in 1980, when it was the scene of the “miracle on ice” hockey game that saw the United States beat the heavily-favored Soviet Union 4-3.

During the FISU World University Games, the facility will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as figure skating, speed skating, short track speed skating, and the men’s and women’s ice hockey medal rounds.

Tickets to the games can be purchased online here.

