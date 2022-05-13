Liana Bonavita Leaving News10 After Decade In Capital District

After covering sports in the Capital District for a decade, News10 ABC sports director Liana Bonavita is saying goodbye to TV news.

In a post on WTEN’s website Thursday, May 12, Bonavita said she had accepted a position at Northwestern Mutual that will allow her to spend more time with family and satisfy another passion of hers – helping people.

“If you’re thinking, ‘Wow, that’s a big change,’ I get it," Bonavita said. "I thought so too at first, but the more I’ve learned about my new role as a financial representative, the more I’ve realized that much of what I pride myself on as the Sports Director at NEWS10 ABC translates perfectly."

Arriving in Albany in February 2012, Bonavita said she quickly immersed herself into the Capital District sports scene.

“She covered Union hockey’s NCAA title, traveled with the UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball teams for various NCAA tournaments and always enjoys to bring you the moment when local high school teams hoist their state trophies,” reads her station bio.

Prior to joining News10, Bonavita worked as a sports multimedia journalist for FOX 23 in Albany and was the sports director for a TV station in Binghamton before that.

“To all the viewers, some of whom I’ve been fortunate to meet in person over the years, thank you for allowing me into your homes," she said.

"It’s been an absolute privilege sharing my passion with you, and an honor that you’ve trusted me to tell your stories."

Bonavita’s last day on air will be Friday, June 17.

Click here for the full story from News10 ABC.

