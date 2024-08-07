Brand-New Poll Reveals NYers Preference In Harris-Trump Presidential Race

Poll Who should be the next president of the United States? Donald Trump (R) Kamala Harris (D) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who should be the next president of the United States? Donald Trump (R) 64%

Harris, who formally secured the Democratic nomination for president on Monday, Aug. 5, leads her Republican opponent 53 to 39 percent among likely New York State voters, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday, Aug. 6.

In late June, a Siena College poll showed President Joe Biden leading Trump by a narrower margin, 47 to 39 percent.

Pollsters also found that Harris has a 53-43% favorability rating among registered voters, up from 42-47 percent in October 2023. Meanwhile, Trump’s favorability remains relatively unchanged at 39-59%, compared to 37-59% in June.

“The landscape has changed since the last Siena College poll. The change at the top of the Democratic ticket has had a noticeable, while not dramatic, effect on the horse race,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Harris was found to have the support of 86% of Democrats, up from the 75% support Biden had in June.

Independent voters supported Trump over Harris 47-40%, while they backed Trump over Biden by a margin of 45-28%.

The vice president had the backing of Black voters 81-11%, up from Biden’s 59-29% lead in June, the poll found.

Pollsters found that women supported Harris by 34 points, 64-30%, up from Biden’s 51-33%.

Men, meanwhile, favored Trump over Harris 49-43%, compared to the 46-42% lead men gave Trump in June.

“Interestingly, it wasn’t young voters that moved the needle. Among voters under 35, Harris leads 49-34%, down a little from the 51-32% lead Biden had in June,” Greenberg said. “Harris’ big pickup was among voters 35-54, who favor her 54-40%, after backing Trump 44-41% over Biden in June.”

Polling was conducted between July 28 and Aug. 1 – before Harris announced she had selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate – among 1,199 likely New York voters.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Click here to view the complete poll results from Siena College Research Institute.

