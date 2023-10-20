'Bougie' New Coffee, Cocktail Shop In Albany Earning High Praise: 'What Are We, NYC?'

The Scene, located in Albany at 1671 Western Avenue, held its grand opening in late July 2023.

Under the direction of owner Mariana Lia, the restaurant offers craft cocktails, specialty coffees, and all-day brunch options, including sandwiches, bagels, and oatmeal.

Among the popular choices, according to Yelp, is the Scenewich, made with a fried egg, brie, prosciutto, caramelized onion, honey mustard, and arugula on a croissant.

Another customer fave is the West Coast Breakfast Sammy, featuring scrambled egg, cheese, arugula, avocado, and tomato on sourdough.

There’s even a champagne vending machine. Seriously.

In the weeks since opening, The Scene is apparently the place to be seen, having racked up several positive reviews online.

“A boujee coffee and cocktail shop? What are we? NYC? I’m all for it,” Sirena W., of Albany, wrote on Yelp.

Another reviewer from Denver, Colorado, stopped in before a flight out of Albany and was delighted to find “a lot” of options for both vegetarians and carnivores.

“Everything was delicious, and came out super quick,” Sarah Q. said on Yelp. “My partner also got a house coffee and loved the warmed-up oat milk they served with it - definitely a nice touch.”

The Scene is open daily. Find out more on its website.

