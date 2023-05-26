Body Of Missing 63-Year-Old Found In Niskayuna River

Emergency crews in Schenectady County recovered a body in the Mohawk River in Niskayuna on Thursday, May 25, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was determined to be that of Gary Clemmons, of Ballston Spa, who hadn’t been seen since Monday, May 22. He was reported missing two days later.

Search crews later found Clemmons’ vehicle near the Schenectady Yacht Club, near where his boat was docked, deputies said.

An autopsy will be done to determine an official cause of death, but investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

