Bicyclist Struck, Killed On Colonie Road

A 62-year-old man has died after being struck by a pickup truck while bicycling on a busy roadway in the region.

A 62-year-old man was struck and killed while bicycling on Central Avenue near Elmwood Street in Colonie on Monday morning, Nov. 27.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The Albany County incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, in Colonie, on Central Avenue near Elmwood Street.

A preliminary investigation found that Joseph Crandall was riding eastbound on Central Avenue in the lane closest to the curb when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck and ejected from his bike.

Several drivers stopped and offered him aid, but the Colonie resident died at the scene, according to Colonie Police.

The truck driver, identified as a 55-year-old man from Glenville in Schenectady County, stayed at the scene and called 911.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, police said.

Crandall was wearing reflective clothing and was properly using the lane but did not have a helmet on.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Central Avenue for nearly an hour. The roadway has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-782-2620.

