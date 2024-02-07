Bethlehem, Troy Firefighter Stole From Hospitalized Patients' Homes, Police Say

Albany County resident Devvan Farina, age 39, of Albany, was arrested on multiple felony charges, including burglary, on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Bethlehem Police said Farina stole from multiple homes while working as a paramedic for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in Bethlehem and a firefighter for the city of Troy.

He targeted homes that he knew were unoccupied after the residents had been taken to the hospital, police said. It was not immediately clear how many people were allegedly victimized.

Farina’s arrest followed a joint investigation by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police, the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, and New York State Intelligence Center.

He was charged with the following:

Burglary (felony)

Attempted burglary (felony)

Grand larceny (felony)

Criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Attempted petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Farina was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and taken to the Albany County jail on $40,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 9.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Troy for comment.

Bethlehem residents who believe they were victimized by Farina are asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

Troy residents can call the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4772.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.