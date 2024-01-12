Best Burger Found At This Rensselaer County Restaurant, Foodies Say: 'Never Been Disappointed'

Rensselaer County’s Illusive Restaurant and Bar – located in Rensselaer at 3 Ferry Street – received the most nods on the 518 Foodies Facebook page on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“Looking for the best burger place in the (area code) 518,” Ashley Surprenant had asked her fellow foodies. Her post garnered over 250 responses.

“By far the best burger,” one commenter said of Illusive.

“Never been disappointed,” wrote another. "The ENTIRE menu is (fire emoji).”

Founded in 2018, Illusive keeps customers coming back with its elevated pub fare served in an upscale-casual setting.

Its menu features several signature burgers, sandwiches, and salads, as well as entrees like chicken marsala, sauteed shrimp, and pulled pork macaroni and cheese.

But back to the burgers. In 2022, the restaurant took 2nd place in the New York Beef Council’s “Best New York Burger” competition with its “Empire Smash” burger.

The mouthwatering creation consists of two certified Angus beef smash patties, caramelized bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, and whipped honey bourbon barbecue sauce topped with lettuce and onion on a toasted brioche.

Illusive’s street cred was further boosted in July 2023, when the eatery was featured on an episode of “America’s Best Restaurants,” which spotlights independently owned restaurants across the country.

“Empire smash burger is really, really good,” Matt J., of Davenport, Iowa, wrote on Yelp.

“May very well be the best burger that I have ever had,” another reviewer said on Facebook.

Illusive Restaurant and Bar is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.