Scotia Elementary Principal Nicholas Criscone Dies In Crash

Students and colleagues are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved elementary school principal following his death in a car crash.

Glen-Worden Elementary Principal Nicholas Criscone, age 50, died in a single-car crash on State Road in Charlton early Saturday, July 20.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Scotia-Glenville Central School District
The Saratoga County wreck happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the town of Charlton on State Road.

New York State Police said Nicholas Criscone, age 50, of Charlton, was driving southbound on Stage Road when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught on fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Criscone’s death was further confirmed by the Scotia-Glenville Central School District in Schenectady County, where he was the principal of Glen-Worden Elementary School in Scotia.

“It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of the tragic and untimely passing of our Glen-Worden Principal Nicholas Criscone,” district Superintendent Susan Swartz said in a letter to parents.

Swartz remembered Criscone as a “dedicated educator, leader, and friend” who had an “unwavering” passion for his staff, students, and parents.

“Principal Criscone was not just a principal; he was the heart and soul of Glen-Worden Elementary School,” she said. “He had a true Tartan heart and commitment to the Scotia-Glenville community. Nick’s warm smile, encouraging words, and genuine care for each member of our community will be sorely missed.”

Swartz encouraged mourners to honor his memory and dedication by upholding the “values of excellence, compassion, and unity” that he brought to the school.

Grief counselors for students and staff were being provided at Sacandaga Library Media Center.

Funeral arrangements for Criscone had not been publicized as of Monday, July 22. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

