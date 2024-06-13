Baskin-Robbins Sets Opening Date For New Guilderland Store

The national chain, known for its “31 flavors” slogan, will hold a soft opening for its Albany County store – located in Guilderland’s Hamilton Square – on Friday, June 14, owner Taslim Yousaf told WTEN.

A grand opening celebration will take place before the end of the month, manager Jennifer Loso teased on Facebook.

“It’s a proudly, locally-owned franchise,” Yousaf told WTEN. “We are here to serve our local community, bringing something we don’t have in the Capital District.”

The news comes months after a spokesperson for Basin-Robbins confirmed to Daily Voice that the company had its sights set on Guilderland.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities to celebrate the happiness ice cream brings to every moment at Baskin-Robbins,” the company said in a statement. “We hope to seize the yay with you soon!”

This isn't the first time a Baskin-Robbins shop has opened in the Capital Region; the company previously had stores in Colonie, Delmar, Latham, and Clifton Park that have all since shuttered.

Founded by brothers-in-law Burton Baskin and Irvine Robbins in 1945, Baskin-Robbins is now headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts and operates more than 7,000 stores worldwide.

The company’s “31 flavors” slogan is a nod to its original ice cream lineup, enough to enjoy a different flavor for each day of the month. In the decades since, Baskin-Robbins has introduced more than 1,300 flavors of ice cream, including vegan and non-dairy options.

Besides its many enticing ice cream flavors, customers with a sweet tooth can select from a number of ice cream cakes, as well as frozen beverages like milkshakes, floats, and smoothies.

