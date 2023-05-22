Barbershop Shooting: Support Rising For Albany 'Safe Haven' Targeted In Drive-By Killing Worker

Police in Albany were called at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 13, with reports of shots fired at the Village Barber & Beauty, located on Second Avenue near Slingerland Street.

When officers arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the business, including Tyrone Staley, a 47-year-old employee who was hit in his torso and shoulder.

Staley was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Albany Police.

Also shot was a 19-year-old man who was struck in the foot, and a 9-year-old boy who suffered a graze wound to his torso. They were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recounting the shooting on Facebook, owner Reginald Graham said he was cutting his grandson’s hair when the shots rang out, forcing them to “fall to the floor and crawl,” before the boy was struck.

“A place where people come to talk, share, be encouraged, be blessed and feel safe!” he said, adding that Staley was a “beloved friend, barber, and loved one.”

Compounding the tragedy is the decision by the barbershop’s insurance company not to cover the damage caused by the bullets, according to a verified GoFundMe created on behalf of Graham.

“This barbershop is a safe haven for children and the elderly,” reads the campaign.

“Children come to it when they lose their house key and need a safe place to be. The elderly stop to rest from walking. People that cannot afford to pay for a haircut will get it on the house.”

The fundraiser is hoping to come up with $12,000 to cover the cost of needed repairs and the loss of income. As of Monday, May 22, it had raised just under $1,000.

“Let's restore this neighborhood focal point,” reads the campaign.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday evening.

Albany Police are asking anyone with information to contact the agency at 518-462-8039.

