Attempted Child Rapist Drove 285 Miles To Colonie For Sex With '13-Year-Old,' Police Say

Cary Youngs, age 28, of Hamburg in Erie County, was arrested Thursday, April 27, in Colonie following a police pursuit that lasted nearly 15 minutes, according to State Police.

Investigators from the agency’s Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with the FBI, determined that he drove from Buffalo to Colonie - a distance of 285 miles - to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old for sex.

When officers attempted to arrest Youngs, he reportedly fled in his car, sparking a police pursuit through Colonie that lasted 13 minutes.

He was eventually taken into custody without incident on Troy Schenectady Road with assistance from Colonie Police and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Following his arraignment at the Colonie Town Court, a judge ordered Youngs released on his own recognizance while the case proceeds.

He is facing the following charges:

Second-degree assault

Second-degree attempted rape

Second-degree attempted criminal sex act

Second-degree patronizing a person for prostitution

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

New York State Police asked anyone else who may have been a victim to contact the agency at 518-583-7000 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

