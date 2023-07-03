'America's Best Restaurants' To Feature Popular Rensselaer Eatery

Rensselaer County’s Illusive Restaurant and Bar, located in Rensselaer at 3 Ferry Street, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants,” a media company that spotlights independently-owned restaurants across the country.

“We’re one of America’s Best Restaurants! But don’t take our word for it – the experts say so too!” Joseph Ventrice, Illusive’s owner and chef, wrote on Facebook.

“We're humbled by this amazing opportunity and would like to thank all of our awesome customers for your support!”

The episode, which will feature some of the restaurant’s popular dishes and an interview with Ventrice, will be posted on the America’s Best Restaurant’s social media pages.

Founded in 2018, Illusive keeps customers coming back with its elevated pub fare served in an upscale-casual setting, according to its website.

Its menu features several burgers, sandwiches, and salads, as well as entrees like chicken marsala, sauteed shrimp, and pulled pork macaroni and cheese.

Among its most popular dishes on Yelp are the crab cakes with lemon pepper aioli and the Harlem classic chopped cheese sandwich, made with Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, hot sauce, and ketchup on a pressed hero roll.

“Always great food and always great service! Illusive is the best!” one reviewer wrote on Yelp.

“The hamburgers are first rate. The service is also very good,” reads another. “Don't skip the chicken wings either. Large wings and perfectly cooked.”

Illusive Restaurant and Bar is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Find out more on its website.

