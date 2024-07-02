Schenectady County resident Deidre Pangburn, age 74, of Glenville, was last seen Tuesday morning, July 2, near Swaggertown and Worden roads.

Glenville Police said she has dementia and is considered a vulnerable adult.

Pangburn was wearing a black and white top, black pants, and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenville Police Department at 518-630-0911.

