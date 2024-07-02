A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

Glenville Resident Deidre Pangburn, 74, Reported Missing

Police are asking for help in locating a missing woman from the region.

Deidre Pangburn.

Deidre Pangburn.

 Photo Credit: Glenville Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Schenectady County resident Deidre Pangburn, age 74, of Glenville, was last seen Tuesday morning, July 2, near Swaggertown and Worden roads.

Glenville Police said she has dementia and is considered a vulnerable adult.

Pangburn was wearing a black and white top, black pants, and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenville Police Department at 518-630-0911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE