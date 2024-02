Rensselaer County resident Francis Jett, age 15, was last seen in Troy on Saturday, Feb. 17, according to East Greenbush Police.

No other information was given.

Anyone with information on Jett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Greenbush Police Department at 518-479-2525.

