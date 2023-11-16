Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old From Region Missing Over 24 Hours

Josiah Delph, of Pittsfield in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to Pittsfield Police.

In a post on Facebook, the teen’s sister, Kendra Lian, said he had run away.

“My family is really worried, and we want him safe,” she wrote.

Delph is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

