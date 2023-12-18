Albany Police Detective Who Died At Age 37 Remembered For 'Unwavering Commitment'

Albany Police Detective Conor O’Shea died Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the age of 37, according to his obituary.

A cause of death was not given.

Born in Albany, O’Shea grew up in the hamlet of Slingerlands and attended Bethlehem Central Schools, where he fell in love with hockey, his obituary said.

“He forged many lasting relationships with teammates and coaches in local youth hockey organizations,” reads his memorial. “As a goalie, Con stopped many a puck (and alas, saw a few get by him).”

O’Shea graduated from SUNY Potsdam in St. Lawrence County before beginning his law enforcement career as a corrections officer with the New York State Department of Corrections.

In 2017, he joined the Albany Police Department and was appointed detective three years later.

“Con poured a great deal of time and energy into his job and into the support of his colleagues on the force, to whom he was devoted, and who in turn, returned that devotion,” his memorial said.

In a tribute on Facebook, the Albany Police Department remembered O’Shea as “a dedicated member of our law enforcement family.”

“His unwavering commitment will never be forgotten. During this difficult time, we extend our condolences to Conor's family, friends and loved ones,” the agency said. “We will forever be grateful for Detective Conor O'Shea's service and the impact he has made.”

O’Shea is survived by his parents Brendan and Bonnie, and his older brother Patrick.

“Bonnie and Brendan wish to acknowledge the kindness, professionalism and love shown by Con’s APD family, Chief Hawkins, and Mayor Sheehan,” his obituary said. “The residents of Albany are fortunate indeed to be protected by such considerate public servants.”

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 11, at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul in Albany.

Relatives said memorial donations in O’Shea’s name can be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.