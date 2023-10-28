Admitted Child Sex Abuser From Schaghticoke Gets Nearly Decade In Prison

Rensselaer County resident Johan Felipe Giraldo was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday, Oct. 26, stemming from an incident involving two children in the Town of Schaghticoke.

He pleaded guilty to attempted rape and forcible touching in Rensselaer County court following his arrest in August 2022.

Following Thursday’s sentencing, Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly recognized the victim for coming forward and sharing their “painful story.”

“I also want to thank the START Children’s Center,” she said. “Without their assistance, victims such as this one would have no voice.”

In addition to his time behind bars, Giraldo was ordered to complete 15 years of post-release supervision.

