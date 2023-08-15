‘A Tipping Point’: Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Desperately Seeks Adopters Amid Shelter Crisis

In Albany County, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) in Menands has reached “a tipping point” and can no longer accept strays from the public, the organization announced on Monday, Aug. 14.

“As a shelter that prides itself as being a resource for our community, this breaks our heart, but we know that we need to care for those within our walls first,” the humane society said on Facebook.

As of Monday, the shelter had 405 animals in its care, up nine from the start of the day.

The organization said several factors have contributed to the crisis, including a tough economy, lack of affordable, pet-friendly housing, and a veterinary shortage.

They also blamed an increase in animal cruelty and neglect cases, as well as not having enough lifesaving kennel spaces in the region.

“We are not alone. These trends are playing out all across the country,” the humane society told supporters in an email sent Tuesday, Aug. 15. “We are reaching out to every partner and utilizing every resource available to ensure these animals find homes.”

The situation has gotten so dire that CEO Ashley Bouck told WRGB they may have to consider bringing back euthanasia for space, something the organization has not done since 2015.

“Doing the math, with how many kennels, foster homes that we have, if more people don’t come out and adopt or become foster volunteers by Monday, we’re really going to have to make heartbreaking decisions,” Bouck told the outlet. “We’ve prided ourselves for the past decade to not have to euthanize based on space and time.”

In an effort to help free up space, the shelter is reducing adoption fees to $50 for pets 6 months and older, and $100 for those under 6 months.

“If you’ve been thinking about adopting an animal, now is the time. Many of these adorable, lovable animals have been with us for quite a while,” the organization said.

“They are cherished by our staff and volunteers. We know them very well and we can guide you to a friend who will be just right for your family.”

The shelter said those who are unable to take in a new pet can still offer support by sponsoring adoption fees for others.

More information on pet adoptions and volunteer opportunities can be found on the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society website.

