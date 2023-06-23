8-Year-Old 'Warrior' From Nassau Needs Second Heart Transplant

Rensselaer County resident Nicole Miller, of the town of Nassau, turned to GoFundMe for help after learning that her son Damien’s heart was failing two years after the boy was diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

It marked the second time the young boy’s life was upended by heart issues, Miller recounted on the GoFundMe.

When he was just 10 months old, Damien was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital after his heart stopped while being treated at Albany Medical Center.

Doctors later determined the boy was born with myocarditis, a rare inflammatory condition that can weaken the heart and its electrical system, according to the American Heart Association.

In November 2015, Damien underwent a successful heart transplant after spending several months in intensive care and suffering at least one stroke.

Miller, who also has an older daughter, describes her son as a "CHD (congenital heart disease) warrior" on her Facebook profile.

“We have enjoyed 7 and a half of the most wonderful joyful years together (myself, Damien and his older sister Keira), but unfortunately, Damien was diagnosed with coronary artery disease about 2 years ago,” Miller writes on the fundraiser, which was created in mid-June 2023.

The disease has since progressed such that it’s hindering his heart’s ability to effectively pump blood.

“So while his heart was healthy and functioning properly, it is now failing due to lack of oxygen,” Miller said. “Damien was subsequently relisted for a second heart this past year.”

Now, instead of making their usual monthly trip to Boston Children’s Hospital to monitor the disease’s progression, doctors want Damien hospitalized there until he receives his new heart due to the increased pressure inside his heart.

“It is no longer safe for Damien to be without close hospital intervention,” Miller writes on the fundraiser.

“Damien and I will have to travel the three hours to his hospital and stay there for the foreseeable future until he can receive his heart.”

The extended stay means that, in addition to Damien missing the next school year, the family will also shoulder added financial difficulties.

“I would appreciate any help that anyone is willing to give us,” she said. “Even if it’s just a share of this fundraiser, thank you very much and much love.”

As of Friday, June 23, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $4,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

