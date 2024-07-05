6 Teens Injured In July 4th Shooting At Albany Home

Police in Albany were called about a shooting in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood, on Myrtle Avenue near Quail Street, at around 12:15 a.m. Friday, July 5.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the home’s backyard and in the street that occurred during a large gathering, police said.

Minutes later, officers near Hudson Avenue and Quail Street, located five blocks away, were flagged down by a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in his arm. He was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 12:25 a.m., two additional victims arrived at the hospital’s emergency room with gunshot wounds. Police determined that both were shot at the Myrtle Avenue residence and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Three more shooting victims drove themselves to the same hospital and were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In all, the following victims were injured in the attack:

A 16-year-old boy from Schenectady suffered gunshot wounds to both legs

A 16-year-old boy from Schenectady suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks

A 17-year-old boy from Albany suffered a gunshot wound to his arm

An 18-year-old man from Schenectady suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh

A 19-year-old man from Albany suffered a gunshot wound to his foot

A 19-year-old man from Troy suffered a graze bullet wound to his head and a gunshot wound to his elbow

No suspects had been publicly identified or arrested as of early Friday afternoon. Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Crime Stoppers.

