52-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Train In Cobleskill

The Schoharie County incident happened around 2 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 11, in the area of Everett Street in Cobleskill.

According to New York State Police Trooper Stephanie O'Neil, an investigation has determined Saratoga County resident Bruce B. Bidwell, age 52, of Gansevoort, was in the area of the tracks when he was struck by the passing train and severely injured.

The train immediately stopped following the incident and contacted emergency services, but Bidwell died from his injuries on the scene, O'Neil said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

