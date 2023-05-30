$5,000 Reward: Person Of Interest Sought In Woman's Killing At Schenectady Home

Emergency crews in Schenectady were called shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, May 28, with reports of a woman in need of medical attention at a home on Pleasant Street.

When officers and medics arrived at the home, they found 44-year-old Tishawn Folkes-Taylor unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schenectady Police.

Investigators said only that Folkes-Taylor died of “trauma.” An exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

On Tuesday, May 30, Schenectady Police identified 35-year-old Timothy Taylor as a person of interest in the case.

He is described as a Black man, 5-feet-9-inches tall and 160 pounds, with a medium build. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Taylor’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-788-6566.

