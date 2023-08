The incident happened at around 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in Albany, near the intersection of Sherman and Ontario streets.

According to Albany Police, a 4-year-old boy ran into the roadway while his mother was unloading items from her car and was hit by a vehicle.

The boy was not injured and was taken to Albany Medical Center out of precaution.

The incident happened just outside of a McDonald's.

