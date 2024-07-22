$3M Jackpot: Schenectady Player Hits It Big On Scratch-Off Game

A man from the region has three million more reasons to be smiling after claiming the top prize on a scratch-off game.

John Terry, of Schenectady, was the lucky player to claim a $3 million jackpot on the New York Lottery’s Xtreme Cash scratch-off-game.

Terry purchased the fortuitous ticket in Albany County, at the Hannaford store located in Colonie on Wolf Road, according to lottery officials.

After paying Uncle Sam his cut, he pocketed a lump sum payment totaling $1,406,160.

Scratch-off games generated over $4.4 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, New York Lottery said.

Of that, over $48 million went to Schenectady County schools through the Lottery Aid to Education program.

