$35K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Watervliet Convenience Store

The top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket, worth $35,415, was sold in Albany County at the Stewart’s Shops in Watervliet, located at 186 Troy Schenectady Road.

It was sold for the evening drawing held Tuesday, Nov. 9, New York Lottery announced.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

