$28K Theft: Rensselaer Home Health Aide Admits Stealing From Dementia Patient

Rensselaer County resident Lakeisha Stewart, age 43, of Rensselaer, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny in Albany County Court on Friday, Dec. 1.

Stewart admitted that between January and February 2023, she cashed several checks from the victim’s account while working as their home health aide.

The victim was diagnosed with dementia and was unable to consent to the payments, prosecutors said.

Altogether, Stewart stole approximately $28,500 from the victim.

She faces up to six months in jail when she’s sentenced in February 2024.

