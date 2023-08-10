28-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash On Brunswick Roadway

The Rensselaer County incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Brunswick on Hoosick Road, according to State Police.

Troopers said Christopher Lockrow, age 28, of Valley Falls, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Hoosick Road when another car pulled out in front of him from McChesney Avenue.

Lockrow struck the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Troy where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash is being investigated by New York State Police.

Lockrow worked as a diesel mechanic at the demolition and excavation company Warren W. Fane Inc., located in Troy, according to his Facebook profile.

