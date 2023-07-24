25-Year-Old Dies Following Single-Car Crash In New Scotland

Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, for a crash in the town of New Scotland, on Upper Flat Rock Road.

An investigation by New York State Police found that David Loucks, of Schenectady, drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

Despite life-saving efforts, Loucks was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no additional reports of injuries.

State Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

