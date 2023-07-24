Mostly Cloudy 75°

25-Year-Old Dies Following Single-Car Crash In New Scotland

A 25-year-old man has died following a single-car crash in the region. 

David Loucks, age 25, died following a single-car crash on Upper Flat Rock Road in New Scotland on Sunday, July 23. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Facebook user David Loucks
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, for a crash in the town of New Scotland, on Upper Flat Rock Road.

An investigation by New York State Police found that David Loucks, of Schenectady, drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

Despite life-saving efforts, Loucks was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no additional reports of injuries.

State Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

