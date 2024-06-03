24-Year-Old Stabbed To Death, Second Victim Injured In Attack Near UAlbany Downtown Campus

Emergency crews in Albany were called at around 3:40 a.m. Monday, June 3, for a stabbing near Washington Avenue and Quail Street, one block from the University at Albany’s downtown campus.

Albany Police said a 25-year-old man flagged paramedics down after suffering a stab wound to his back.

As medics were treating the man, another individual informed them that a second victim had been stabbed roughly a block away, near Washington and Lake avenues, and was unconscious.

Officers found the second victim, a 24-year-old man, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old victim was treated at the same hospital and is listed in stable condition.

According to police, the two victims were involved in an altercation with another group that turned violent. No suspects had been identified or arrested as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.