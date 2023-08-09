24-Year-Old Admits Killing Postal Worker In Albany Shooting

Laquan Fallen, age 24, of Albany, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Albany County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for fatally shooting 24-year-old Czsar Lewis.

According to prosecutors, the two were in Albany near Central Avenue and Robin Street on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, when Fallen shot Lewis with a handgun. He was legally prohibited from having the weapon at the time.

Prosecutors initially filed a murder charge against Fallen, who claimed the shooting was done in self-defense, WNYT reports.

In court Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is due back in court for sentencing on Friday, Sept. 29.

The killing triggered an outpouring of tributes for Lewis, an Albany High School graduate who worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service, according to his obituary.

A lover of the outdoors, he also enjoyed volunteering with Young Voters Registration and neighborhood church gardening, his memorial said.

Keke Wilson, Lewis’ former supervisor at Dunkin’ Donuts, described him as a “great soul.”

“You could always count on him to come in to work when short staffed or staying late to help out at work,” Wilson wrote on his memorial page. “He worked hard, was a great employee, and he was very reliable.”

Loretta Brown called Lewis a “bright light in this world that will be greatly missed.”

“You were the sweetest and kindest person I’ve ever crossed paths with,” Brown wrote. “Thank you for always being positive, loving and funny.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.