23-Year-Old Assaults, Holds Victim Against Will In Hours-Long New Scotland Dispute, Cops Say

Jacob Muniz, of Albany, was arraigned on assault and related charges in Albany County Court on Monday, June 17.

An investigation by New York State Police found that Muniz physically assaulted and injured the victim while holding them against their will at a New Scotland resident, police said.

The altercation began on the evening of Tuesday, June 11, and lasted until the following morning, according to investigators. Troopers were notified hours later.

During the ordeal, Muniz refused to leave the home, damaged property, and stole the victim’s phone, thereby preventing them from calling 911, police said. He is also accused of causing significant damage to the victim’s car while in Albany.

Muniz was arrested at his Albany home after a brief standoff with police. He is charged with the following:

Two counts of assault

Unlawful imprisonment

Three counts of criminal mischief

Grand larceny

Criminal trespass

