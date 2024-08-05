22-Year-Old Stabbed In Albany; Search Underway For Suspect

The attack happened in Albany, near the intersection of Quail and West streets, shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Albany Police said officers found a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed in his back. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday, Aug. 5. Police did not say whether the victim knew his attacker or speculate on a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police detectives at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

