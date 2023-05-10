22-Year-Old Nabbed After Firing Gun Near Albany School, Running From Cops: Police

Officers in Albany weren’t far away when they heard several gunshots on Sheridan Avenue near Robin Street at around 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 8, according to Albany Police.

The location is mere yards from Sheridan Preparatory Academy, where classes were in session at the time.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man who took off running when he saw officers. As he was running, the man threw a loaded .40 caliber handgun under a parked car, police said.

Police eventually caught and arrested the man, identified as Saviour Wilkerson, of Albany.

Nobody was injured as a result of the gunshots being fired or the ensuing chase.

Wilkerson was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Following his arraignment, a judge ordered him held at the Albany County jail.

According to police, Wilkerson was arrested in December 2021 after Albany County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found him illegally carrying a loaded 9mm handgun that had been hidden under his driver’s seat.

