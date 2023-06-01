20-Year-Old Tries Breaking Into Brunswick Home, Threatens To Shoot Homeowner: Police

Troopers in Rensselaer County were called at around midnight on Monday, May 29, with reports that a man was trying to force his way into a home located in the town of Brunswick.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that the suspect had threatened to use a gun, according to New York State Police.

When troopers arrived, they found the suspect, Michael Cardinuta, on the home’s front porch.

An investigation found that Cardinuta, who does not know the homeowner, trespassed on the property and damaged several doors while trying to get inside. He also reportedly damaged a vehicle and other property.

When the homeowner refused to let him in, he threatened to use a gun, according to troopers. It was later determined that he did not actually have a weapon.

Cardinuta was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree attempted criminal trespass

Fourth-degree stalking

Third-degree menacing

Third-degree criminal tampering

Second-degree harassment

Trespassing

He was issued an appearance ticket to the Brunswick Town Court on Wednesday, June 14, and was later released.

