17-Year-Old Student Killed In Albany Highway Crash

Albany County resident Michael Kleinke, a 17-year-old student at Colonie Central High School in Colonie, died Saturday, May 13, according to district Superintendent David Perry.

The teen’s death came two days after emergency crews in Bethlehem were called shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with reports of a two-car crash on Route 85 near the Thruway.

Kleinke was transported to a hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries, according to Bethlehem Police.

The other driver, a 71-year-old man from the hamlet of Slingerlands, was also hospitalized with injuries.

Bethlehem Police and the Albany County Crash Investigation Team are still working to determine what caused the wreck.

In a statement to parents, Perry said the South Colonie School community is “devastated” by Kleinke’s loss.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences go out to Michael’s family, friends and loved ones as they navigate through this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who worked tirelessly to provide immediate care to Michael. Their efforts and expertise were truly invaluable.”

Relatives remembered Kleinke as an “avid” skateboarder and sneaker collector in his obituary, adding that he enjoyed working on cars and spending time with family.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Stanford Heights Fire Department in Schenectady, according to his memorial.

Relatives said memorial contributions in Kleinke’s name can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

