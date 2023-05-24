Mostly Cloudy 70°

15-Year-Old Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Watervliet High School Over Policy, Police Say

A student upset over a school policy threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a high school in the region, authorities said.

Michael Mashburn
In Albany County, the Watervliet Police Department was contacted on Thursday, May 18, with reports of a physical threat against Watervliet High School.

An investigation determined that a 15-year-old girl was angry over a school policy and took to social media, threatening to “shoot (the school) up,” police said.

The student was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

She was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and later released on her own recognizance.

In a statement, Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni said threats against the school will not be tolerated.

“Each one is taken seriously until their legitimacy is determined,” he said. “The only thing more important than the education of children is their safety.”

