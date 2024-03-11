11-Month-Old Baby Halo Found Dead In Schenectady Hours After Amber Alert

Schenectady Police said search crews found the body of 11-month-old Halo Branton on Sunday afternoon, March 10, near the GE Campus on Old River Road.

The discovery came hours after police issued an AMBER alert for the child, who was last seen at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, March 9, near Campbell Avenue and 12th Street.

Speaking at a press conference, Schenectady Police Public Information Officer Ryan Macherone appeared visibly emotional as he updated reporters on the case.

“I’m standing here before you to announce the death of an 11-month-old child,” he said. “There’s nothing good about that.”

Macherone did not comment on the child’s condition or speculate on a cause of death. He said detectives are in the early stages of their investigation.

No arrests had been made in the case as of late Sunday night.

Schenectady Police are asking anyone with video footage from near Campbell Avenue and 12th Street, or near the GE Campus, to contact the agency at 518-788-6566.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

