EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 3 Dusenberry Road, Eastchester NY 10708 in Eastchester is listed at $2,500,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Tuesday, June 16 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Details of this listing:

Type: Property

MLS ID: H6042248

3538 Square Feet

0.26 acres

Built in 1951

5 Bedrooms

4 Bathrooms

Estimated Taxes: $45,250

School District: Bronxville

Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

See More Info About this Listing