3 Dusenberry Road, Eastchester NY 10708, Eastchester, NY 10708 - $2,500,000

Content Partner: Park Sterling Realty
Photo Credit: Park Sterling Realty

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 3 Dusenberry Road, Eastchester NY 10708 in Eastchester is listed at $2,500,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Tuesday, June 16 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6042248
  • 3538 Square Feet
  • 0.26 acres
  • Built in 1951
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 4 Bathrooms
  • Estimated Taxes: $45,250
  • School District: Bronxville

Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

Park Sterling Realty

Tel: 914-337-1234

17 1/2 Park Place Bronxville, NY 10708

ParkSterlingRealty.com

