Post Office Closes Suddenly In Bronxville After Possible Mold Concerns: Latimer Demands Answers

In a letter sent Tuesday, July 22, to Postmaster General David Steiner, Latimer said his office began receiving complaints from residents on Thursday, July 17 after the Bronxville Post Office closed without explanation. USPS has yet to provide a reopening date.

"Some of my constituents have been unable to receive important parcels, including medications, posing an immediate and unacceptable risk to their health," Latimer wrote, adding, "When my constituents inquired about this issue, they received a response that the Bronxville Post Office is closed and that the timeline for reopening is unknown."

Latimer said his office has received reports of poor conditions inside the building, including extreme heat in the front lobby where only two small fans are used for cooling. He also cited safety concerns, including a broken exterior light fixture, and reports of possible mold and boiler issues.

USPS employees, he said, deserve a safe and healthy workplace, and Bronxville residents deserve consistent access to reliable mail service.

In his letter, the congressman posed several questions to USPS, including the reason for the closure; where Bronxville mail is now being delivered; how P.O. Box customers are being notified and served; and if mold has been detected as well as when the vents were last cleaned.

